904 candidates, including PM Modi to contest phase 7 of Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) As many as 904 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are in fray in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on Saturday.
A total of 57 seats spread across seven states - Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab - and the Union territory of Chandigarh will go to polls.
Polling for the remaining 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha will also take place simultaneously.
Saturday's phase will conclude the polling to elect the 18th Lok Sabha which started on April 19.
Polling for 28 states and Union territories across 486 seats has so far been concluded.
Counting of votes will take place on June 4.
Over 10.06 crore citizens, including nearly 5.24 crore men, 4.82 crore women and 3574 third gender electors are eligible to vote in the last phase. PTI NAB ZMN