91-year-old, accused of stabbing wife over illicit relationship allegations, granted bail

Kochi, Apr 11 (PTI) A 91-year-old man accused of stabbing his 88-year-old wife following accusations of an illicit relationship has been granted bail by the Kerala High Court.

The petitioner, Thevan, had been living with his wife, Kunjali, when tensions arose over suspicions she voiced about his faithfulness.

According to the prosecution case, she accused him of having affairs with other women--accusations which left the elderly man feeling insulted and frustrated.

The confrontation came to a head on March 21, when Thevan allegedly attacked Kunjali with a knife, leaving her seriously injured.

He was arrested the same day and has been in judicial custody since.

Considering the bail plea moved by Thevan, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan approached the case with an unusual mix of legal reasoning and lyrical reflection.

"I do not want to make any further discussion on this. Let Thevan aged 91 live happily with Kunjali, his wife aged 88 in their old age. Let there be a happy life for them," the court said in its order dated April 10.

Granting bail to the 91-year-old with standard conditions, the court said Thevan should know that in his old age, his only strength will be his wife, Kunjali, aged 88 and Kunjali also should think that her only strength will be Thevan, aged 91.

Acknowledging the pain caused, the court also chose to highlight the enduring bond between the couple.

"Thevan and Kunjali should know that age does not dim the light of love, it only makes it shine brighter. Kunjali, who is 88 years old, even now loves her husband and that is why she is closely watching her husband, who is aged 91. As we grow older, our love for each other only deepens," the court noted.

In a departure from strictly legal language, the court went on to quote the late Malayalam poet N N Kakkad's final work Saphalamee Yathra, a poem that reflects on ageing, love, and quiet companionship. A few verses were included in the court order.

The court said a great marriage is not when the 'perfect couple' comes together, it is when imperfect couple learns to enjoy their differences. PTI COR TGB ROH