91.88 pc students pass Maharashtra Board Class 12 exams; Latur division at bottom with 89.46 pc

Pune, May 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12 results, with 91.88 per cent of students passing the examination.

According to board chairperson Sharad Gosavi, girls outperformed boys again, with a pass percentage of 94.58 compared to 89.51 among boys.

The Konkan division was on top with a pass percentage of 96.74, followed by Kolhapur 93.64, Mumbai 92.93, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 92.24, Amravati 91.43, Pune 91.32, Nashik 91.31, Nagpur 90.52, and Latur 89.46.

A total of 14,27,085 students had registered for the examination held in March, of which 14,17,969 appeared and 13,02,873 passed, he said.

The Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.35, while 92.68 per cent of students from commerce, 83.26 per cent of vocational and 80.52 per cent from the Arts stream passed the examination, Gosavi said.

“It needs to be examined why the result of the Latur division is down,” said Latur division chairman Sudhakar Telang.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, students from the Latur region began dominating merit lists in board and entrance exams. The trend, more popular as ‘Latur pattern’, became synonymous with academic excellence.

This year, the HSC results have been declared one month earlier, and it will be easier for students to plan for their future education, said Telang.