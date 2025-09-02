92% load restored in Jammu region within 48 hours of Aug 26 calamity: J-K Power Devp Dept

Jammu, Sep 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's Power Development Department had restored over 90 per cent of the electricity load within 48 hours of the August 26 torrential rain-triggered calamity that led to massive damage to power infrastructure in the Jammu region, officials said on Tuesday.

The record rainfall that caused massive landslides and cloudbursts on August 26 brought down most feeders. The power load in the region plummeted to just 299 MW, compared to the normal demand of around 1,050 MW.

However, the Power Development Department (PDD) managed to restore over 90 per cent of the electricity load in the Jammu region within 48 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

On August 26, the load had dropped to just 299 MW against a normal demand of 1,050 MW. By 7 pm on August 27, supply was restored to 725 MW (70 per cent of normal load), and by the evening of August 28, it further increased to 960 MW (92 per cent)," a PDD spokesperson said.

He added that the quick restoration was made possible through "round-the-clock work under extremely adverse conditions, isolating faulty elements and sourcing power through alternate arrangements wherever possible".

"What made the restoration efforts truly exceptional was the strong teamwork and synergy between the department and various state and central agencies such as NHPC, PGCIL, NHAI, and the police," the spokesperson said.

As a result, the department successfully restored electricity supply across the Jammu region within a record time, despite the widespread destruction, he said.

The torrential rains had caused widespread destruction, transmission towers collapsed, receiving stations were inundated, and nearly 19,000 distribution transformers and hundreds of poles were damaged. Out of 1,349 feeders, only 364 were left functional by the evening of August 26.

"Restoring power to essential installations such as defence establishments, Jal Shakti, AIIMS, GMC Jammu, and other hospitals was our first priority, and most had electricity on the very first day," the spokesperson said.

The official also said the 900 MW Baglihar Hydroelectric Project, which had been shut down on August 26 due to high silt levels in the Chenab river, was restored within 60 hours.

"By August 29, all units were synchronised to secure energy supply for the region," he said.

To speed up the process, the department deployed special measures, including the emergency restoration system (ERS) to replace collapsed towers. "Using ERS, a collapsed tower on the Hiranagar–Battal–Manwal line was replaced within 24 hours, something that would otherwise take months," the spokesperson said.

He noted that permanent restoration of damaged towers, poles and substation equipment will take several months, but temporary restoration has ensured stability of supply. "Our teams are working with NHPC, PGCIL, NHAI and other agencies to complete the task. The teamwork and synergy have been exceptional," the officials added. PTI AB NSD NSD