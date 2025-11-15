92 per cent electorate issued SIR enumeration forms: TN CEO

Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI) Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik on Saturday said 5.90 crore enumeration forms have been distributed under SIR initiative as on November 15 to the electors across the state and it accounts for 92.04 per cent of the electorate.

As part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Tamil Nadu, the distribution of enumeration forms is being carried out in all the 234 Assembly constituencies. Totally, 6,41,14,582 enumeration forms were printed for distribution to the electors in the state, the CEO said in an official release.

"As on date, 5,90,13,184 number of enumeration forms have been distributed to the electors in all the Assembly constituencies which accounts for 92.04 per cent," she said.

The top official, who is also the Secretary to the government of Tamil Nadu, said electors are requested to fill the relevant details and hand over the forms to the concerned Booth Level Officers when they visit to collect the enumeration forms.

"The Booth Level Officers will provide assistance in filling up the forms, wherever needed. The electors are also requested to kindly extend their co-operation to the officials to facilitate the process," she added. PTI VGN VGN ADB