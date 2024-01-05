928 schools in UP to get facelift under PM SHRI Yojna: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday launched PM SHRI schools in the state under which 928 schools will be upgraded.

Advertisment

According to an official release, 1753 schools in Uttar Pradesh have been selected for PM Schools for Rising India (SHRI) Yojana.

In the first phase, 928 schools will be upgraded and developed as integrated campuses equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

According to the release, Adityanath at the launch of the PM Shri Schools Modernization Program with an amount of Rs 404 crore at Lok Bhawan here, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi intends that India should once again provide leadership to the world through the National Education Policy-2020. Uttar Pradesh is moving forward in this direction with full commitment." "At present about five crore children in the state are taking education in various courses, while in many countries of the world, they don't even have a population of five crore," he added.

Advertisment

On this occasion, Adityanath and Union Education and Skill and Entrepreneurship Minister Pradhan transferred an amount of Rs 347 crore for infrastructure facilities in secondary schools under 'Project Anlakar'.

Adityanath said in order to fulfil the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020, Prime Minister Modi had announced the PM SHRI Yojna on the occasion of Teacher's Day on September 5, 2022.

This scheme will give new inspiration to the five crore children associated with school education in the state.

Advertisment

He said that various works like Smart Class, Digital Library, Science Laboratory, Computer Lab, Bal Vatika, additional classrooms, furniture etc are to be provided in PM Shri Vidyalayas.

Pradhan said in Uttar Pradesh, about one thousand schools run by the Central and state government have been covered under the PM SHRI scheme.

Through this scheme, schools with modern facilities will be constructed. These schools will become the medium for the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. PTI CDN NB NB NB