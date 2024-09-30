93 per cent of Gen Alpha, Gen Z shape family travel plans in India: Report

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Family travel in India is increasingly guided by the preferences of Gen Alpha and Gen Z, revealed a new survey that found an overwhelming 93 per cent of young travellers are now actively contributing to their family’s vacation planning.

The findings, part of "Small Voices, Big Choices: Hilton 2025 Trends Report", suggest a significant shift in family travel planning with India’s youngest generation taking the charge and shaping the future of the travel industry.

"A striking 93 per cent of Generation Alpha and Generation Z in India actively shape family travel plans, now positioning them as key decision-makers in the travel process," reads the report, adding that 76 per cent of Indian parents (compared to 70 per cent globally) choose vacation destinations based on their children’s interests.

Generation Alpha, aged 14 and younger, accounts for a quarter of India’s population, while Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012, represents 30 per cent.

While these young travellers' input is strong in picking activities and destinations, as per the survey, the logistical decisions -- including transportation (44 per cent), dining (40 per cent), accommodation (32 per cent), budgeting (28 per cent), and trip duration (26 per cent) -- are still primarily managed by parents.

The report also sheds light on the youth of India being avid travellers, with young travellers averaging two to three trips annually, and as many as 94 per cent of them travelling at least once.

"This passion for travel is evident in their future plans, with nine in 10 (90 per cent) Gen Alpha and Gen Z in India likely to travel in the next year. Additionally, 87 per cent take pride in their ability to explore new destinations. These findings highlight the strong and growing demand for travel among younger generations," it added.

Zeroing in on Indian youth's travel preferences, the report said the Gen Alpha and Gen Z travellers in India are excited about exploring both local and international destinations, which means while they eagerly seek out India’s rich landscapes and cultural heritage, they also show a growing enthusiasm for global adventures.

So, according to the report, the emerging generation is increasingly interested in travelling beyond Asia to immerse themselves in diverse cultures. Their preferred countries to travel are India (34 per cent), Singapore (28 per cent), America (22 per cent), Australia, and the United Kingdom (17 per cent).

Here, the report also talked about Gen Y (millennials), which unlike Gen Alpha and Gen Z, still gravitates towards familiar Asian destinations for convenience and comfort -- Japan (29 per cent), India (28 per cent), Singapore (25 per cent), Maldives (21 per cent), and Malaysia (17 per cent).

“The Generation Alpha and Z are redefining the landscape of travel. Their evolving preferences are driving the industry to innovate, creating opportunities for more meaningful, immersive, and culturally enriching experiences that align with their values. This shift is not just about the destinations they choose, but how they interact with and experience the world," said Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, brand management, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

These findings are based on two surveys: a global Ipsos poll conducted from June 5 - 26, 2024, and an APAC-focused survey by OnePoll conducted from August 12 - 26, 2024.

While the Ipsos survey sampled 13,001 adults (18+) across 13 countries, the OnePoll survey included 8,000 Gen Z and Millennial parents (born in or before 1981) with children aged 6 to 19, from Australia, mainland China, India, Japan, and Singapore. PTI MG MAH MAH