93 tanks'' capacity to be expanded using Rs 100 crore of State Disaster Mitigation Funds: Minister

Bengaluru, Jun 11 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation N S Boseraju on Tuesday said that the allocation of a Rs 100 crore grant from the State Disaster Mitigation Funds (SDMF) will be utilised to enhance water storage capacity of 93 tanks in the state in the first phase.

The minister said this after the meeting with minor irrigation department officials.

"In the initial phase, the Minor Irrigation Department will develop 93 lakes. These lakes have already been identified, and authorities have been instructed to formulate detailed plans. Successful implementation of these projects will help mitigate water shortages for farmers' agricultural activities in the future," Boseraju said.

The minister also emphasised the importance of channelling rainwater into these lakes to maximise their storage capacity.

"The protection and welfare of farmers are the primary goals of our government. The department will take necessary steps to enhance the water capacity of the lakes, improve groundwater levels, and thereby support our farmers," he added.

Noting that in 2023, a total of 223 taluks were declared drought-affected due to insufficient rainfall, the minister said the monsoon this year is forecast to bring substantial rain, and that the Minor Irrigation Department has proposed measures to the government to enhance water storage capacity and prevent future water scarcity.

The government has sanctioned a Rs 100 crore grant from SDMF for this initiative, he said. "These funds will be used to develop lakes, increase their water storage levels, and support agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry." Boseraju directed officials to devise a comprehensive action plan for this purpose. PTI KSU ANE