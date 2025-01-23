93 years on, Bengal police station preserves tea cup, saucer offered to Netaji by British officer

Jaggatdal (WB), Jan 23 (PTI) Barely a kilometre-and-a-half from Shyamnagar railway station in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district lies the unassuming Noapara police station, which holds a unique historical connection to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

On January 23 every year, policemen at the station not only celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary, but also commemorate the freedom fighter's brief yet significant "stay" at the station when he was detained by the British in 1931.

Nearly 93 years ago, around 5pm on October 11, 1931, Netaji was arrested by the British police while on his way to address a meeting of the Bengal jute mill workers’ organisation at Golghar in Jagaddal.

He was taken to Noapara police station, where he was detained for a few hours. During his detention, Bose was offered tea, which he declined because it was given by a British officer. The ceramic cup and saucer used on that occasion have been carefully preserved by the police station as a tribute to the legendary freedom fighter.

As a mark of respect, the police station installed a small memorial inside its premises. It includes a photograph of Netaji placed beside the preserved cup and saucer. A room has also been converted into a library featuring books on Netaji’s life and legacy.

"We consider ourselves lucky to work at this police station where our beloved Netaji had stepped in. He has been an inspiration for us. His visit here is not widely known, and we believe everyone should learn about this chapter of history," a senior police officer told PTI.

According to historical accounts, Bose was stopped by the British police while en route to the meeting and subsequently arrested because of fear that his speech could incite unrest. "Netaji stayed here for a few hours and was offered tea by the then officer-in-charge, which he politely refused. These details have been passed down through generations," the officer added.

Netaji was released around midnight on October 12, 1931, after the then district magistrate of Barrackpore, intervened. However, Bose was given the condition that he could not enter Noapara for three months, according to Netaji researcher Jayanta Chowdhury. Noapara police station comes under Barrackpore police commissionerate.

Every year, the memorial room is opened to the public on his birthday to pay homage to Netaji, and senior officers of Barrackpore police commissionerate participate in the commemorative programme.

"This year too, we have arranged a celebration of Netaji’s birthday, allowing the public to visit the room, witness this slice of history, and pay their respects," an official said.

Outside the police station, a statue of Netaji stands proudly, symbolising his legacy. Behind the statue, authorities have put up a hoarding of Bose with his followers sitting outside a thatched room, which once housed the Jaggatdal Goalghar Bangiye Jutemill Worker’s Association. Another photograph, part of the hoarding, showcases Bose sitting on a chair guarded by two havildars inside the police station. PTI SCH MNB