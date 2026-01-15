94 Northern Railway officials receive awards for meritorious services

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Northern Railway General Manager Ashok Kumar Verma on Thursday conferred the 70th Vishisht Rail Seva Puruskar in the national capital on 94 officials of for their meritorious services.

The ceremony was held at the National Railway Museum, Chanakyapuri. "The awards recognise the exemplary dedication, hard work, and outstanding contribution of railway employees toward the smooth functioning and development of the rail network," a press note from the Northern Railway said.

During the ceremony, the general manager presented awards to 94 officials of Northern Railway (NR) for their meritorious services, it added.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, NR, said that in addition to individual excellence, 30 'Efficiency Shields' were awarded to various departments and divisions that demonstrated exceptional performance across different operational parameters over the past year.

Addressing the awardees and the gathering, Verma stated, "Indian Railways is working tirelessly toward the fulfilment of the prime minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'." "Northern Railway plays a pivotal role in realising this vision. Our future roadmap must prioritise innovation, uncompromising safety standards, rigorous training, and structural reforms," Verma added.

He laid significant emphasis on track maintenance and the modernisation of infrastructure.

Verma further called for a cultural shift within the organisation, urging officials to "shed the colonial mindset" and adopt a more proactive, citizen-centric, and efficient approach to rail governance.

He congratulated the award winners and encouraged the entire NR workforce to continue their duties with renewed enthusiasm and integrity.