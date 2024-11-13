94 pc of eligible citizens cast vote from home in first round in Latur Rural constituency

Latur, Nov 13 (PTI) About 94 per cent of the citizens eligible to exercise their franchise from home for the November 20 Maharashtra polls availed the facility in the first round of voting in the Latur Rural constituency, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The Election Commission of India has introduced home voting facilities for citizens aged 85 and above and those with disabilities.

In the first round of home voting in the constituency on Monday, 332 individuals, including 273 senior citizens and 59 differently-abled persons, covering 94 per cent of such electors in the constituency, said Election Officer Sandeep Kulkarni.

He said 24 teams have been formed to approach all the 353 voters eligible for home voting in the constituency. The subsequent rounds will continue till November 17.

Advertisment

The process will start on November 14 in Udgir and Nilanga, followed by Latur City, Ausa and Ahmedpur on November 15. PTI COR NR