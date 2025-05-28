94 pc young girls in Maharashtra confident to confront menstruation-related taboos: Report

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Nearly 94 per cent of adolescent girls in Maharashtra feel confident to challenge myths around menstruation, as per the report of a survey conducted across 14 districts in the state.

Maharashtra is witnessing a cultural shift where young minds of all genders feel bold to break the silence and confront taboos that have silenced generations of women in India, it said.

Due to the awareness, menstrual health literacy has improved by up to 32 per cent among adolescent girls, the report further said.

More importantly, there has been a 57 per cent reduction in the belief that menstrual blood is unclean, showing a deep change in self-perception and dignity, it added.

"Ninety four per cent of adolescent girls in Maharashtra feel confident to challenge myths around menstruation," indicating a measurable transformation in knowledge, confidence and behaviour, as per Aditya Birla Education Trust's 'Ujaas Impact Report 2024-25'.

The report is based on the survey conducted among 1.9 lakh individuals across the state's 14 districts, rural and urban, including adolescent girls, boys, NSS (National Service Scheme) students, and anganwadi workers after engagement with community stakeholders since 2021.

Aditya Birla Education Trust, founded by Advaitesha Birla, has been working in the space of menstrual health and hygiene management in Maharashtra since 2021.

The report further said that boys too showed a significant progress, with 91 per cent saying they understand puberty-related concepts, and 36 per cent reporting increased comfort in buying menstrual products.

More than one-third of boys now believe it's important for them to learn about menstruation, pointing to a promising shift in the attitudes of males in rural settings.

Even the anganwadi workers, who were once hesitant to mention menstruation, now play the role of community advocates, as per the report.

The data shows 88 per cent of the anganwadi workers feel confident addressing menstrual hygiene in public meetings, and 80 per cent are comfortable discussing menstruation with male family members, a 36 per cent increase from previous years.

"Menstruation should never be a barrier to education, dignity, or independence - yet, even today, nearly 1 in 5 adolescent girls in India drop out of school due to period stigma and lack of access to menstrual products. At Ujaas, we are changing this reality by standing firmly on our three pillars: awareness, access and sustainability," Ujaas head Poonam Patkar said.

She said that by giving girls free sanitary pads, busting myths through education, and championing eco-friendly practices, they are helping them manage their periods with pride, not shame.

"The numbers speak volumes - a 32 per cent rise in menstrual health literacy, a 57 per cent drop in the belief that menstrual blood is unclean, and 94 per cent of girls in Maharashtra now confident enough to challenge deep-rooted myths. This is not just progress - it is a revolution," Patkar said.

"Through Ujaas, we are building a future where girls can grow without limits, boys become allies, and communities become safe spaces," she added. PTI SM GK