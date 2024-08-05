94 persons arrested in special drive in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Aug 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Police in a special drive arrested 94 persons wanted in various cases, an official statement said.

Those arrested were involved in property-related and other crimes besides those wanted in various cases lodged under the Arms Act, it said on Monday.

It said a special drive against criminals was launched in Ranchi Zone in which a total of 94 criminals wanted in various cases were arrested.

"Of these 94, 35 were arrested in Ranchi, 20 in Gumla, 19 in Jamshedpur, 12 in Seraikela-Kharsawan, 6 in Chaibasa and 2 in Khunti," the statement said. PTI NAM RG