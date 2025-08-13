95 kg ganja, over 500 cough syrup bottles seized by BSF in Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) BSF personnel seized 95 kg of ganja and 510 bottles of cough syrup in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, officials said.

The personnel had spotted five-six persons “suspiciously carrying loads of the ganja and cough syrup on their heads” and moving towards the international border through paddy fields in Tarali border outpost, the BSF said in a statement.

Apprehending to be caught, they panicked, dumped the consignment and fled under the cover of darkness and bushes, it said.

Following the incident, the BSF conducted a search operation in the area, during which they recovered six plastic sacks in which the ganja and cough syrup bottles were kept, the statement said.

The seized narcotics will be handed over to the authorities concerned, it added. PTI SUS RBT