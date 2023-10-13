95% of healthcare associated infections are device-related: Study

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Ninety-five percent of healthcare associated infections such as those related to bloodstream, ventilator pneumonia and urinary tract are device related, according to a study led by AIIMS.

Advertisment

The surveillance study was conducted by the Pan-India Network on Healthcare Associated Infections and Infection Control in association with 121 hospitals across the country.

The study highlighted a high rate of antimicrobial resistance in these infections, said Dr Purva Mathur, Professor, Microbiology Unit at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

This surveillance network has been established and led by Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center at AIIMS with the technical support of ICMR at AIIMS, New Delhi and partnership from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Advertisment

The network is being partly funded and also technically supported by Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

The most common bacteria which caused blood stream infections, pneumonia, urine infections etc were E. coli followed by Klebsiella pneumoniae, pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, and Staphylococcus aureus, the study found.

"Imipenem susceptibility of E coli has dropped steadily from 81 per cent in 2017 to 66 per cent in 2022 and that of Klebsiella pneumoniae dropped steadily from 59 per cent In 2017 to 42 per cent in 2022," Dr Mathur said sharing the findings of the study. PTI PLB TIR TIR