95% students already placed from first batch of BITS Pilani's MBA in Business Analytics

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) At least 95 per cent students from debut batch of the two-year full-time residential MBA in Business Analytics course at BITS Pilani have already secured a placement with the academic session yet to end, according to officials.

Advertisment

With Vodafone-Idea, Barclays, IBM, Volvo Eicher, Mahindra Logistics, Axtria and Accenture, among the top recruiters, the highest package achieved was Rs 27 lakh per annum, with a median compensation of Rs 16 lakh per annum.

"Considering that the fees for the two-year study programme is around Rs 11 lakh, this gives an ROI (return on investment) of 1.5, which beats a lot of the best B-Schools in the country. This is the result in the first batch so we can expect things to become even better in the years to come," Professor Hariom Bansal, Unit Chief, Placement Unit at Pilani said.

The programme offers three semesters of theoretical learning followed by six months of BITS Pilani’s premier internship programme (Practice School), which gives the candidates a real feel of the corporate world before they join up for their jobs in the industry. "Industry has received the MBA in Business Analytics programme extremely well. The two year on-campus rigorous programme with a batch strength of 60 and average work experience of two years has borne fruit. The sheer response in terms of compensation offered is a testimony to the industry relevance of the course," Arjun Jaideep Bhatnagar, placement coordinator, said.

PTI GJS SRY SRY