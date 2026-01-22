'95 to 99 per cent' issues raised by govt employees solved: CM Stalin

Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday asserted that his "Dravidian Model" government has already resolved "95 to 99 per cent" of the issues raised by various unions of government employees through multiple rounds of ministerial talks.

Intervening during a discussion in the Assembly, the CM said DMK will "certainly and firmly" fulfill the pending demands of state government employees, including nutritious meal organisers and part-time teachers.

"As far as we are concerned, under the Dravidian Model government, it is the right of government employees to protest if they have grievances. However, with the good intention that such protests should be resolved and not prolonged.

"Our ministers have invited them for talks numerous times. Even if we have not solved every single issue, we have resolved 95 to 99 per cent of them," he said.

The CM also took a sharp dig at the opposition AIADMK who had expressed great concern regarding the ongoing protests by government employees by stating that his government did not want to invoke draconian laws like TESMA or ESMA.

"We did not arrest them (government employees) in the middle of the night or throw them in jail. All of those actions were hallmarks of the previous AIADMK regime, not ours," Stalin said.

ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) refers to the state's law to prevent strikes in crucial services like water, electricity, and transport, famously invoked during the 2003 government employee/teacher strike, leading to mass dismissals later reversed by courts, setting precedents for balancing essential services with employee rights.

TESMA is a controversial 2002 Tamil Nadu law used to prevent and penalise strikes by government employees in essential services, allowing severe penalties like imprisonment and fines for actions deemed to disrupt services, including refusing overtime, leading to significant employee dismissals in 2003. It was repealed by the DMK government in 2006.

From 2002 to 2003, late J Jayalalithaa was in power as the chief minister, leading the AIADMK government, though she had a brief handover to O Panneerselvam in early 2002 before regaining her position.

"Honorable member Thangamani, I ask, why was this same concern absent during your administration," the chief minister asked.

Acknowledging that some grievances remain, Stalin said the administration is currently in active dialogue with nutritious meal (Sathunavu) organisers, Anganwadi workers, and part-time teachers who are staging demonstrations.

"I am not claiming 100 per cent fulfillment; about one or two per cent of demands are still pending. But we are not mere bystanders. We are considering the extent to which these demands can be met, and I assure you, they will definitely be fulfilled," he said.

The CM also recalled a recent meeting at the Secretariat where representatives of employee unions shared sweets with him following the resolution of a 23-year-old issue.

"They are happy, but that happiness does not sit well with the opposition. You must first admit that your administration failed to act," Stalin told the opposition benches.

Concluding his speech, the CM expressed confidence in his political future, stating, "I say with conviction—the next government will also be a Dravidian Model government." PTI JR JR KH