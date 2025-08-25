950 kg of banned plastic seized in Maharashtra's Latur; violators fined Rs 1.65 lakh

Latur, Aug 25 (PTI) In a crackdown against single-use plastic, the Latur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has seized 950 kg of banned plastic and collected fines of Rs 1.65 lakh following raids across 18 wards, officials said.

The raids were conducted on Sunday as part of a campaign by the civic body's sanitation department against the sale and use of prohibited plastic items, they said.

Plastic stockpiles were seized from various shops and individual users across the city, the civic body said.

As many as 950 kg of the banned plastic materials were seized and Rs 1.65 lakh in fines were collected, it said.

The single-use plastic causes serious environmental damage and is banned under government regulations, the civic body noted and appealed to people to adopt eco-friendly alternatives such as cloth bags to help protect the environment.