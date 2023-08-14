954 police medals for central, state forces announced on Independence Day eve

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The government on Monday announced service medals for 954 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day.

Advertisment

According to the Union Home Ministry's order, 230 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG).

A maximum of 125 bravery medals have been declared for personnel operating in various Left Wing Extremism (LWE) or Naxal violence affected states, 71 deployed for counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir region and 11 personnel posted for anti-insurgency and security duties in the north-east region, the order said.

The lone PPMG medal has been announced for CRPF officer Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh. This is his second gallantry medal in service.

Advertisment

The other medals include 82 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 642 Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The maximum number of Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) has been announced for the Jammu and Kashmir Police (55), followed by the Maharashtra Police (33), the Central Reserve Police Force (27) and Chhattisgarh Police (24).

These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day. The PPMG and PMG is awarded for displaying conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for a special distinguished record in police service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty. PTI NES CK