96 challans issued during anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Seelampur

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday carried out an anti-encroachment drive at Seelampur Chowk and issued 96 challans against the violators, officials said.

According to the police, it was observed that the road in Seelampur in northeast Delhi was encroached upon by illegal vendors, hawkers and wrongly-parked vehicles from either side, resulting in heavy traffic congestion with little space left for the pedestrians.

During the drive carried out in collaboration with officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, appropriate legal action was taken against the violators/offenders while most of the encroachments were removed from the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, Eastern Range) Rajiv Kumar said.

As many as 96 challans have been issued against the violators while a chunk of their articles has also been seized by the MCD officials, thus clearing one of the busiest points in the area, the DCP added. PTI NIT ARI