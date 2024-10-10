96 pc Haryana MLAs crorepatis, 13 pc face face criminal cases: ADR data

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) In the newly-elected 90-member Haryana Assembly, 86 MLAs (96 per cent) are crorepatis, while 12 (13 per cent) have criminal cases against them, according to an analysis by poll rights body ADR.

An analysis of the affidavits of all the 90 winning candidates by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Haryana Election Watch show a slight rise in the number of crorepati MLAs, from 93 per cent in 2019 to 96 per cent this time.

Of the 90 MLAs, 44 per cent possess assets worth over Rs 10 crore, while only 2.2 per cent have assets below Rs 20 lakh, the data showed.

The average assets per winning candidate stand at Rs 24.97 crore, marking a handsome rise from Rs 18.29 crore in 2019.

Party-wise, 96 per cent BJP legislators, 95 per cent Congress MLAs, and 100 per cent of both INLD and Independent winners have declared assets exceeding Rs 1 crore.

Independent MLA from Hisar Savitri Jindal tops the list with assets totalling over Rs 270 crore, followed by BJP's Shakti Rani Sharma and Shruti Choudhry at Rs 145 crore and Rs 134 crore, respectively.

A total of 30 MLAs have been re-elected in 2024, whose average assets grew by 59 per cent since 2019, from Rs 9.08 crore to Rs 14.46 crore now, marking significant financial gains over the past five years.

Meanwhile, of the winning candidates, 12 have disclosed criminal records, including six facing serious charges with one accused of attempt to murder, the data showed.

In 2019, seven candidates had serious criminal cases against them.

Party-wise, 19 per cent Congress MLAs, 6 per cent BJP legislators, and 67 per cent of the Independent winners have declared criminal cases against their names.

The analysis also showed that 28 winning candidates have declared liabilities of Rs 1 crore or more, with Congress' Rajbir Fartia from Loharu topping the chart at Rs 44 crore.

Fartia also tops the list of highest income earners, declaring an earning of Rs 10.75 crore in his Income Tax Return for 2023-24.

In terms of educational qualification, 68 per cent winning candidates are graduates or hold higher degrees, while 29 per cent have educational backgrounds ranging from Class 8 to Class 12, as per the report.

The new House has 14 per cent women legislators, an increase from 10 per cent in 2019, while 66 per cent of the MLAs are aged between 51 and 80 years.

The poll results were announced Tuesday. Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt.

While the BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress, parties like the JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats. PTI UZM ARI RPA