Thane, Jan 4 (PTI) A 96-year-old woman, who was in poor health, died by suicide in her home in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Prayagbai Motiram Chotmal, a resident of Bhuvapada in the Ambernath area, hanged herself from the ceiling on Thursday afternoon when her 54-year-old son was out for some work, the official said.

The nonagenarian was disturbed as she had not been keeping well for a long time, police said, quoting her family members. PTI COR NR