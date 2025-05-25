964 children rescued so far by anti-child trafficking cell: NCPCR

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) About 964 children have been rescued since the formation of an Anti-Child Trafficking Cell, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said on Sunday.

The NCPCR in a statement said that it recently rescued 17 minor girls from an orchestra group operating in Bihar's Saran district.

The rescue operation was launched after the Commission received inputs from an NGO that several minor girls were being forced to perform obscene dances by local orchestra groups in the region.

The NCPCR directed Saran Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Kumar Ashish to carry out an immediate rescue.

Following the directive, the SP formed a special rescue team comprising police officials from Masrakh, Panapur and Isuapur police stations. The coordinated operation led to the rescue of 17 minor girls -- six from Masrakh, seven from Panapur and four from Isuapur, it said.

The rescued girls were presented before the Child Welfare Committee, which is now overseeing their restoration and rehabilitation. A detailed inquiry into the case is underway.

The NCPCR reiterated that it is committed to protecting child rights as enshrined in the Constitution and relevant laws, including the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The Commission's Anti-Child Trafficking Cell, which has been set up to address the growing challenge of trafficking, has been instrumental in identifying and rescuing children in distress across the country.