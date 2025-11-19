New Delhi: A new study by a London-based university has suggested that 97 per cent Indian students want education that leads directly to careers and believe that employability, work experience and real-world skills are essential when choosing where to study overseas.

The research commissioned by City St George's, University of London and conducted by Arlington Research has found that for Indian prospective students, the value of higher education goes far beyond lectures and textbooks.

According to the new 'Value of Studying Abroad' report, 97 per cent of Indian prospective students say employability, work experience, and real-world skills are essential when choosing where to study overseas.

"There is a powerful shift in what Indian students now expect from international higher education and it goes far beyond classroom learning. Indian learners were the most likely across all surveyed countries to value applied learning, technical skills, and professional behaviours as core parts of their educational experience," the report said.

According to Gemma Kenyon, Director of Employability at City St George’s, University of London, Indian students have a sharp focus on what education should deliver -- not just knowledge but the skills, confidence, and networks that lead to real career success.

"This research highlights how important it is for universities to design programmes that combine academic excellence with hands-on experience," Kenyon said.

Globally, 56 per cent of students ranked employability among their top three decision-making factors, rising to 87 per cent when looking at the top decision factors .

Among Indian respondents, there was a strong belief that course design must link learning directly to employment outcomes.

According to the global survey of 3,000 respondents, including students and parents, Indian students are the most likely of all surveyed to emphasise applied learning and job-readiness.

While 60 per cent respondents said applying technology in learning is essential, 56 pc prioritised developing technical skills. Atleast 56 per cent Indian students rated building professional behaviours as crucial.