97.38% of HIV infections in Mizoram transmitted through unprotected sex, sharing needles: CM

Aizawl, Aug 12 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday said that 97.38 per cent of HIV infections in the state were transmitted through unprotected sex and sharing needles and syringes.

Launching an intensified IEC campaign on HIV and the HIV test drive campaign, Lalduhoma said villages and border areas should be prioritised while giving HIV awareness as the infection is prevalent in all parts of the state.

Citing that prevention or protection is the only solution to become free from being infected, the chief minister said one must be well-informed about the disease in order to protect oneself from it.

"Active and widespread awareness programmes are a must to become well informed and villages and border areas should be given priority as the HIV infection has spread to all parts of the state," Lalduhoma said.

He said that despite good awareness levels, prevention practices are not being fully observed, and there is a need for innovative and impactful awareness initiatives.

Lalduhoma said that 97.38 per cent of HIV positive cases during the fiscal 2024-2025 were transmitted through unprotected sex and sharing needles and syringes by injecting drug users, according to health officials.

Of this, sexual transmission accounted for 68.13 per cent and 29.25 per cent contracted the disease through sharing needles and syringes, he said.

The chief minister called for a shift in mindset, urging people to avoid using drugs and unprotected sex, and also encouraged infected people to take the responsibility of preventing the transmission to non-infected people.

Lalduhoma called on village authorities and community leaders to cooperate with health workers in preventing the disease.

He also urged Young Mizo Association (YMA) to help the government in spreading awareness in villages and through YMA programmes on avoiding using unprotected sex and injecting drugs, the main factors for high transmission of HIV positive cases in the state.

Health minister Lalrinpuii, who attended the event, also urged everyone to be aware of their HIV status and support prevention measures.

She said that HIV/AIDS remain a serious concern in the state, and some people still continue to indulge in unprotected sex and sharing needles despite knowing that they are the main factors for the high transmission rate.

Mizoram has reported a total of 32,994 HIV-positive cases since October 1990, when the virus was first detected in the state, according to officials.

During the 2024-25 fiscal year, 2,471 people, including 869 females, were found infected with the virus, they said.

They said that 97 per cent of people living with HIV are preventable, and Mizoram continues to stand at fifth rank among the best states in the country in terms of effective HIV/AIDS prevention and care programmes.

Under the Intensified IEC Campaign, awareness and testing activities will be conducted in 88 villages across all 11 districts of the state with a target to achieve maximum testing coverage during the campaign period, officials said. PTI COR RG