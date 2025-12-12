98 Maratha applicants from Marathwada receive OBC certificates in 3 months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 12 (PTI) Only 98 applicants from Marathwada region have received Other Backward Classes certificates following Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's agitation, a government official said on Friday.

As many as 595 applications were received from the region since September 2, and 98 of these applicants received OBC certificates, said Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar.

Jarange has been demanding that the eligible Marathas should be given reservation in the OBC category. Following his latest agitation, the Maharashtra government agreed to issue `Kunbi' caste certificates to those persons whose families were recognised as Kunbi or Kunbi-Maratha in the old Hyderabad Gazette.

Kunbi, an agrarian caste, falls in the OBC category. PTI AW KRK