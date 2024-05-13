98 pc students clear class 12 board exams in Manipur

Imphal, May 13 (PTI) The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) on Monday declared the class 12 board exam results with 97.63 per cent students clearing the test. Last year, the pass percentage was 88.68.

Aiena Naorem secured the first position in commerce while Th Sheityajit topped the arts stream. L Malemnganbi Laishram bagged the first position in science, officials said.

According to officials, the pass percentage for arts stood at 94.35, science (98.91) and commerce (93.51). In all, 31,128 students had appeared for the exam held between February and March.

Thoubal district boasted the highest pass percentage at 99.58, while Ukhrul reported the lowest at 85.95 among the state's 15 districts.

L Nandakumar, director of education (S), congratulated the successful students and commended the teachers for their dedication towards academic excellence. PTI COR MNB