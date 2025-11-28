98 per cent forms distributed, 76 per cent received from electors under SIR in TN

Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) Under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, distribution of enumeration forms stood at 97.86 per cent and 75.93 per cent of forms were digitised after electors returned them after filling in the requisite details, election officials said here on Friday.

Enumeration forms have been distributed to 6.27 crore voters (97.86 per cent) out of the total 6.41 crore electors, an official release from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.

In total, 4,86,79,233 forms (75.93 per cent) have been received by the BLOs from the electors who have filled in the necessary details and such forms have been digitised, the release added. PTI VGN VGN ADB