98 per cent work on upgrading two STPs in East Delhi's Kondli completed

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board has completed 98 per cent work on upgrading two sewage treatment plants in the Kondli area that will lead to an overall reduction in the Yamuna river's pollution level, officials said on Monday.

Currently, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is unable to treat the entire amount of sewage generated by the city. It is working to increase the overall sewage treatment capacity by upgrading several old sewage treatment plants (STPs) as well as speeding up the construction of new ones.

Officials said once the STPs are upgraded, it would improve the quality of treated water as the old ones were not able to maintain the prescribed standards.

"The existing STPs of Kondli Phase-2 are undergoing upgradation work and it is 98 per cent complete while another plant on the same campus -- Kondli phase 5 -- is under rehabilitation. Both are likely to be over soon," a senior DJB official said.

According to sources, upgraded STPs will be able to discharge treated water as per the parameters set by the government and also increase the treatment capacity.

The DJB had in the past been pulled up by courts for not adhering to the treated water discharge standards set by the government as the wastewater ultimately ends up in the Yamuna.

Officials said the target of upgrading the Kondli Phase-2 and phase-5 STPs has been set under the DJB's 100-day action plan. In the first budget of the BJP government in Delhi, the water and sewage sector has been given one of the biggest shares of Rs Rs 9,000 crore.

In the budget for the 2025-26 fiscal, recently presented in the Assembly by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Rs 500 crore was allocated for repairs of STPs, including the two in Kondli.

Additionally, the DJB is building three new STPs, including one at Okhla which will have a treatment capacity of 124 MGD. The work on it is almost completed.

Two other plants at Sonia Vihar and Delhi Gate are under construction, officials added.