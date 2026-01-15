98-year-old teacher casts vote in Thane, shows democracy has no age bar

Thane, Jan 15 (PTI) Defying age and inspiring many, a 98-year-old former school teacher cast her vote in the Thane Municipal Corporation elections on Thursday, proving that duty to democracy knows no barriers.

Leela Shrotri, a resident of Parmar House at Tembhi Naka in Thane city and the great-grandmother of film actor Pushkar Shrotri, left onlookers in awe of her unwavering enthusiasm as she arrived at a polling booth at the BJ High School to cast her vote.

The journey to the voting centre was also a testament to the deep bond between the former Shiv Samarth Vidyalaya teacher and her pupils.

Dilip Phatak, an autorickshaw driver whom she had taught in school, personally ensured that his teacher could exercise her voting right by picking her up in his vehicle and taking her to the polling booth.

Upon arrival, Shrotri faced a challenge as the voting units were positioned for standing voters, a difficult task for a woman of her age.

Booth helpers quickly came forward and carefully stacked three chairs to create a suitable seat, enabling the veteran teacher to cast her vote with dignity, a former student of Shrotri said.

After casting her vote, the veteran teacher said, "Every citizen must exercise their right to franchise to keep the nation strong." Despite her age, Shrotri continues to conduct classes for children and she still calls several of her former students on their birthdays - a morning ritual she never misses, Phatak said.

Her lifelong dedication to education and the community has been recognised by the civic body, which honoured her with the Thane Gaurav Award some years back.

With her 100th birthday approaching on April 3, 2027, her devoted former students have already begun planning a grand celebration for the woman who taught them not only from textbooks but also through the powerful example she set at the polling station on Thursday. PTI COR GK