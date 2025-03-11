99 allocation advisory committees formed for fair price shops in Rajasthan, says minister

Jaipur, Mar 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara said in the Assembly on Tuesday that 406 villages and tehsils, and 99 municipal-level allocation advisory committees have been formed for the allocation of fair price shops in the state.

He assured the House that new allocation advisory committees will be formed soon in Jaipur district as well.

The minister was responding to supplementary questions asked in this regard by Congress MLA Amin Kagzi during the Question Hour.

He said that under the National Food Security Scheme, criteria have been set for opening a new fair price shop for 500 ration cards or two thousand units selected.

Only after the formation of the fair price shop allocation advisory committee, the vacant fair price shops in the Kishanpole area will be allotted as soon as possible, he added.