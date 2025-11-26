99 Moonshots: IIM Lucknow 1999-batch alumni launch fellowship to advance doctoral research

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, is launching "99 Moonshots", a fellowship grant by its 1999 batch, aimed at enhancing research productivity among doctoral scholars, officials said on Wednesday.

Two PhD scholars will receive the fellowship support this year.

Funded by the institute's post-graduate programme, class of 1999, the fellowship is aimed at empowering the doctoral community to pursue rigorous inquiry and contribute solutions that shape academia, industry, and society, they said.

Sanjay Singh, Dean (Programme), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, said, "We are grateful to the class of 1999 for their generous contribution in establishing this fellowship for our PhD students. Their commitment to nurturing future scholars reflects the true spirit of the IIM Lucknow alumni community. I warmly congratulate the first fellowship awardees for their outstanding academic promise." He added, "This support will undoubtedly inspire them to pursue impactful research and uphold the highest standards of scholarship." Motivated to support their alma mater, the 1999 batch proposed this fellowship to strengthen high-quality research output at the institute.

Designed to empower promising doctoral scholars, the fellowship will provide advanced academic support, publication incentives, and conference participation opportunities, according to officials.

"With an aim to elevate our alma mater's global rankings by strengthening the research output, this fellowship is our way of supporting this goal. We are proud to sponsor two PhD scholars this year and hope to support many more in the future," Ashish Bhagare, a 1999-batch alumnus from IIM Lucknow said.

The fellowship selection process requires applicants to pitch their research proposal to a designated selection committee, and it would be evaluated on the pre-defined criteria, officials said.

In addition to the fellowship, the grant will also include a publication award of Rs 1 lakh for research published or accepted in top-tier journals; a conference grant of Rs 3 lakh to enable scholars to present at leading international conferences, and academic support, including contingency and data-collection grants, in line with the PhD programme manual.

To ensure sustained academic progress, the awardees will present their research updates every six months to a monitoring committee comprising their Thesis Advisory Committee and a representative from the 1999 batch, they added.