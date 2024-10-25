991 candidates file nominations for Maharashtra assembly elections in four days

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) A total of 991 candidates had filed nomination papers for the November 20 assembly polls in Maharashtra as of Friday evening, officials said.
Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis filed his nomination from the Nagpur South-West constituency, while Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar filed the papers for the Bandra West seat in Mumbai.
The process of nomination filing started on October 22 and the last date is October 29.
The scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 30, while the last date for withdrawal is November 4.
Counting of votes will take place on November 23. PTI MR KRK