99.5 pass percentage in SSLC examination in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 9 (PTI) A total of 99.5 per cent of students qualified for higher education in this year’s SSLC examination in Kerala, the results of which were announced here by state Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday.

As many as 4,24,583 students qualified for higher education out of 4,27,020 students who appeared for the examination, the minister told reporters here.

Of them, a total of 61,449 students secured an A+ in all subjects. As many as 2,331 schools in the state recorded a 100 per cent pass rate.

This year’s pass percentage is 0.19 per cent lower than last year's figure of 99.69, and the number of students securing A+ in all subjects came down from 71,831 last year to 61,449 this year, the minister said.

A total of 39,447 children belonging to the scheduled castes (SC) qualified for higher education out of 39,981 students who appeared for the exam, registering a significant 98.66 pass percentage. Of them, 2,130 children secured an A+ in all subjects.

Among the scheduled tribe (ST) students, 7,135 out of 7,279 children, who appeared for the exam, passed. They secured a 98.02 pass percentage. A total of 162 students secured an A+ in all subjects in the category.

A total of 4,27,020 students appeared for the examination in 3,072 centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep, and the Gulf regions.

As many as 74 candidates appeared for the SSLC private examination, while 3,057 students wrote the THSLC (technical high school leaving certificate) examination in 48 centres across Kerala.

A total of 66 students wrote the AHSLC (art high school) examination at Kerala Kalamandalam.

The examinations were conducted from March 3 to March 26.

The evaluation of the answer sheets was completed in 14 working days from April 3 to 26 at 72 camps in the state, the minister said, adding 9,851 teachers participated in the evaluation.