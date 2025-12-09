99.97 pc SIR work in Gujarat complete; 11.58 lakh duplicate entries of voters found: State CEO

Ahmedabad, Dec 9 (PTI) The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign in Gujarat is now 99.97 per cent complete with the verification of all of the state's 5.08 crore voters almost over, in which more than 11.50 lakh duplicate entries were found, the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Tuesday.

The SIR process in the state had begun on October 27.

More than 11.58 lakh demographically similar entries (DSE) -- or voters whose names are found registered in two or more places -- have been identified with the help of advanced software, and are being verified at the BLO and ERO (booth level and electoral roll) levels, it said in an official statement.

In addition, more than 18 lakh deceased voters were found in the electoral rolls, and more than 10.37 lakh voters found absent from their addresses. A total of over 40.47 lakh voters have permanently migrated, the CEO office said.

The list of absent, migrated and deceased voters placed on the CEO and district level websites, it added.

During the work so far, verification of a total of more than 4.21 lakh senior citizens (above 85 years of age) across all 33 districts of the state is being done, it said.

The entire process is scheduled to end on December 11. But even before that, the hard work of the entire election staff from the BLO level to the CEO office has paid off, the release said.

"Since the announcement of the SIR, the work of distributing the counting forms to 5.08 crore voters across the state and its digitisation is being done on a mission mode, which is now nearing completion," it said.

In the counting phase, 17 districts of the state covering 133 assembly seats have shown excellent performance by already having completed 100 per cent of the work, it added.

Districts that have achieved the milestone of 100 per cent performance are Arvalli, Valsad, Mahisagar, Patan, Banaskantha, Surendranagar, Sabarkantha, Anand, Gir Somnath, Dahod, Rajkot, Tapi, Dang, Porbandar, Junagadh, Morbi and Kheda.

"A series of meetings are being held to verify the forms not returned due to various reasons. Meetings of booth level officers and agents of recognised political parties were organised on December 7, 8 and 9, as a result of which the list of voters whose forms have not been returned in each assembly constituency is being published on the website of the District Election Officers," it said.

A simple system has been ensured so that the voters themselves can also verify the details posted district-wise, the CEO said. PTI KA PD NP