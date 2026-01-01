99th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan inaugurated in Satara

Pune, Jan 1 (PTI) The 99th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan was inaugurated in Satara on Thursday.

The event is being held at 'Swarajya Vistarak Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Sahityanagari and will culminate on January 4. The ceremonial flag was hoisted by Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal president Professor Milind Joshi.

The book exhibition, the main attraction of the conference, was inaugurated by Dr Tara Bhavalkar, president of the 98th conference.

Adorned with thousands of books, this book city is proving to be a treasure trove of knowledge for readers, an official said, adding that various thematic platforms touching upon different facets of literature were also inaugurated.

'The Sammelan will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sammelan president and noted author Vishwas Patil on Friday. Several literary programmes are lined up during the four-day festival, including 'kavi sammelan', symposiums, drama, discussions on books," he said.