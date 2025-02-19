9th edition of Asia Economic Dialogue to be held in Pune from Feb 20-22

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The ninth edition of the flagship Asia Economic Dialogue (AED) will be hosted in Maharashtra's Pune over three days starting February 20, exploring key contemporary topics in geoeconomics, including AI and automation, and impact of climate change on global economy.

AED 2025 will bring together political leaders and senior government officials, a diverse group of academicians, policymakers and industry experts from India and abroad for deliberations with a forward-leaning agenda, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The Asia Economic Dialogue is the ministry's annual flagship 'Track 1.5 Dialogue' on geoeconomics, co-hosted in collaboration with Pune International Centre.

The ninth edition of the Dialogue is being organised from February 20-22 in Pune, the MEA said in a statement.

The theme of the current edition of the Dialogue is 'Economic Resilience and Resurgence in an Era of Fragmentation'.

"The Dialogue will explore key contemporary topics in geoeconomics, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation, economic imperatives of cyber security, facets of Blue Economy in Indian Ocean Region and beyond, the challenges and prospects for the International Monetary System, unlocking the potential of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and impact of climate change on global economy," it said.

The Dialogue also aims to address the complexities of economic fragmentation and identify actionable pathways for resilience and resurgence. PTI KND AS AS