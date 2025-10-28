9th Mahindra Kabira Festival to return to ghats of Varanasi from Dec 19

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The 9th edition of Mahindra Kabira Festival will return to the ghats of Varanasi from December 19 in a celebration of the enduring legacy of the 15th-century mystic poet through a collective of musicians, thinkers, and cultural voices.

The festival, instituted by Mahindra Group and produced by Teamwork Arts, will open with Ganga aarti at the historic Guleria Kothi, followed by an evening featuring Umesh Kabir, educator, researcher and theologist at the Kabirchauramath Ashram, sharing reflections on Kabir’s philosophy.

The first evening will culminate with "Kabiriyat", a qawwali performance by Rehmat-e- Nusrat, a Kumaon-based ensemble inspired by the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Jay Shah, vice president, head - cultural outreach, Mahindra Group, said that they picked Kabir as a subject in the first place because of enduring relevance.

“His teachings and his philosophy transcend time like no other philosophy around the world. And so, that idea has kind of reinforced itself year on year on year. When we hear different interpretations of Kabir through different storytellers, singers, through different genres of music, we reinforce the fact that Kabir is not just one thought for one person. But it's such a universal thought," Shah told PTI.

He added that the festival celebrates “the power of art and tradition to create bridges between the past and the present, the self and the infinite, embodying Kabir’s eternal message of unity through diversity”.

On the morning of December 20, the festival will feature a vocal recital by Swati Tiwari, and sitar performance by Hidayat Husain Khan, the son of legendary Ustad Vilayat Khan, embodying the rich legacy of one of India’s most illustrious musical lineages.

Afternoon sessions will begin with “Kabir the Julaha: Verses from the Loom”, a storytelling and musical performance by Shivangini Yeashu Yuvraj, featuring Isha Priya Singh, reimagining Kabir as both mystic and craftsman, to be followed by a discourse on Kabir, his verse and ideas.

In the evening, folk musician Mahesha Ram will deliver “Kabir Baani”, drawing from the Meghwal community’s Bhakti traditions. The day will conclude with a powerful performance by acclaimed vocalist Rahul Deshpande, whose classical repertoire is known for its emotional depth and technical mastery.

Talking about the festival’s programming, Sanjoy K Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts, said that it aims at making Kabir accessible to all.

“...there are so many local people who come, but people come now from across the world to become part of this. And his translations, whether it is Purushotam's (Agrawal) writing on Kabir, or Linda Hess's translation of the Bijak, or her latest book is actually going to be of the translations of never published before poems of Kabir which were gathered, the first lot of poems that were gathered. I think that makes it accessible then not just to people of a particular language or tradition, it makes it accessible to everybody,” Roy said.

The philosophy extends to the last day of the festival as artistes across musical traditions will deliver performances centred around the idea of Kabir.

The final day begins with Tejaswini Vernekar, who will present a Hindustani vocal recital with a focus on Khayal, followed by a soulful sarod performance by Debasmita Bhattacharya.

The festival will close with the genre-defying Aditya Prakash Ensemble, whose fusion of carnatic music and jazz creates a meditative yet dynamic soundscape, followed by an electrifying finale by Agam, India's pioneering carnatic progressive rock band, whose innovative compositions resonate deeply with Kabir's spirit of rebellion, introspection, and unity.

Apart from the musical performances, the festival will offer curated heritage walks, temple visits, and a glimpse into the heritage and timeless rhythms of the historic city, its sights, alleyways, cuisine and craft.