A bloc of like-minded countries needed to work together on responsible AI: Dutch PM

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Thursday pitched for setting up of a bloc comprising like-minded nations for the development of norms for responsible artificial intelligence (AI) against the backdrop of the US and China having their own AI strategies.

"The fact that the US and China are not at this conference clearly shows that other countries do see the (advantage) of working together and also working together with India to see how we can manage AI in a way that we believe," Schoof said at a media briefing.

The Dutch prime minister was referring to the US and China not attending the AI Impact summit at the level of ministers.

"It's important that other countries take their own position because it's not good to be dependent in the current geopolitical times. It's an issue that's very important in Europe," he said.

"We have a very intensive relationship with the US, but at the same time we want more autonomy in Europe and (to) rebuild Europe, stronger as an economy, but also as a strong military force, especially for the threats from Russia," Schoof said.

"It's important that countries step up together and make sure that we create our own AI and not be too dependent," he said.

The Dutch prime minister suggested that there was a view at the AI Impact summit that there must be an answer to what China and the US are doing in the AI space.

Schoof referred to Canadian Prime Minister Mike Carney's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, when Carney had called for the world's "middle powers" to come together to build greater resilience.

"I think we can really unite together and make our own bloc," he said.

The Dutch prime minister said the AI is going to have some significant impact the way the digital revolution had changed the landscape.

"My expectation is that AI is going to (go) in the same direction. It's going to change the workforce, especially in public services, maybe also (lead to) layoffs, but at the same time, AI has a lot of opportunities and other businesses can be placed in a position to create a new workforce," he said. PTI MPB ZMN