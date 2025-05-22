A breezy morning of art, dance and tradition for Miss World beauties

Hyderabad, May 22 (PTI) The Miss World 2025 contestants got a taste of Telangana's rich cultural heritage on Thursday during a visit to state-run 'Shilparamam' arts and crafts village here, where they immersed themselves in traditional art forms such as pottery, painting, and folk dance.

The breezy morning provided the perfect setting for the visit, with melodious flute and mridangam performances by local artistes adding to the festive atmosphere.

While some participants tried their hand at pottery and painting, others interacted with children dressed as Lord Krishna and his Gopis (companions).

Several beauty queens also joined local women, grooving to Kolatam, a folk art typically performed during temple festivals.

The visitors were also introduced to 'Haridasus', folk singers in distinctive attire who sing devotional songs during the harvest festival of Sankranti.

The Miss World 2025 pageant kicked off with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue until May 31.

Leveraging the event, the Telangana government devised an elaborate action plan to showcase the state as a hub of tourism and investment.

As part of this vision, the contestants toured major attractions across the state, including the iconic Charminar here, UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district, famous Narasimha temple in Yadagirigutta and a 700-year-old Banyan tree in neighbouring Mahabubnagar district. PTI SJR ROH