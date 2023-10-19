A cavalry escort, musical welcome await PM Modi at Scindia School's 125th foundation day event

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be escorted by a cavalry and given a musical welcome by a band when he visits Scindia School in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh to attend its 125th foundation day programme on October 21, school authorities said on Thursday.

He will visit an exhibition showcasing different aspects of the school's journey so far and address the gathering of over 5,000 people before returning to Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi will attend the foundation day programme at Scindia School, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is also the president of the board of governors of the school, had said on Wednesday.

Modi will land at the Gwalior airport around 4:30 pm and will be flown to the school in a chopper. He will be escorted by a cavalry to the main campus and welcomed with a band performance, according to the school authorities.

"Our brass band has had the honour of marching at the Rajpath (now Kartavya Path) for the Republic Day parade for the last 20 years. This band will welcome the prime minister. This will be the band's second time performing in front of him. It had performed at the National War Memorial this year," said Scindia School Vice-Principal Smita Chaturvedi.

After meeting the school's board of directors, prefects and other key figures, the prime minister will visit an exhibition comprising six panels, each showcasing different aspects of the school, she said.

The panels will showcase the history of the school since its inception in 1897, holistic education that the school aims to provide to its students and the transformation that students undergo in the process, among other things.

Modi will inaugurate a 3D model of a multipurpose state-of-the-art sports complex, unveil the foundation stone of the school and take part in the plantation of an indigenous variety of tree, Pilkhan.

He will then attend a cultural programme which will include an orchestra performance by about 150 students who will present a school song and a celebratory song especially composed for the occasion. A special play 'Astachal the Musical' conceptualised by director and choreographer Sumeet Nagdev has also been prepared for the occasion, the school authorities said.

After a facilitation ceremony and welcome address by Union minister Scindia, Modi will address the gathering of over 5,000 people including parents of students, alumni, and other dignitaries before flying back to Delhi around 6:30 pm, they said.

The event will also be attended by Governor Mangubhai C Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Power Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar. PTI SJJ DIV DIV