A closer look into BJP’s strategy to conquer Jharkhand

New Delhi: In the run up to the Jharkhand Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is executing a multi-faceted strategy to regain its dominance in the region, setting the stage for a fiercely contested assembly election.

This strategic offensive includes grassroots mobilisation, strategic alliances, and a profound focus on tribal issues, positioning the BJP to potentially disrupt the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) hold on the state.

Conversely, JMM's ruling coalition is taking a beating, with internal dissent and public disillusionment becoming increasingly apparent.

Raishumaari, the grassroots masterstroke:

At the heart of BJP's strategy lies the 'Raishumaari' initiative, a grassroots consultation process which, though not novel, has been amplified significantly for this election.

By engaging with thousands of party workers down to the panchayat level, BJP ensures its decision-making process is democratic and inclusive, a departure from previous election strategies where only higher-tier officials were consulted.

This time, around 500-700 workers in each constituency are being involved, providing the BJP not only with broad support but also with an accurate pulse of local sentiment.

This bottom-up approach to candidate selection, involving secret ballots, aims to field candidates with both organisational and community backing, marking a significant deviation from the top-down selection processes of yore.

Strengthening political alliances

BJP's strategic move also includes bolstering the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Unlike its lone fight in the 2019 assembly elections, BJP is now aligning with influential regional parties like the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and potentially the Janata Dal United (JDU).

This coalition aims at consolidating different voter segments, including those previously out of BJP's grasp.

The partnership with AJSU, particularly through its leader Sudesh Mahto, is strategically aimed at recapturing the tribal vote bank.

Furthermore, ongoing negotiations for seat-sharing with JDU could amplify BJP's outreach in regions where regional identity politics play a critical role, enhancing its electoral prospects.

Focus on tribal empowerment

One of the most critical aspects of BJP's masterplan is its emphasis on tribal issues.

Recognising the political clout of Jharkhand's tribal population, BJP has integrated prominent tribal figures like Champai Soren and Geeta Koda into its ranks.

Champai Soren's defection from JMM and subsequent integration into BJP's strategy is designed to sway votes in the Kolhan region.

BJP's narrative on protecting tribal identity and countering illegal immigration has struck a chord in areas like Santal Pargana, pivotal for its tribal-reserved seats.

BJP claims that this narrative is not just about gaining votes but also about positioning the saffron party as the guardian of tribal rights and identity.

JMM's challenges

While BJP crafts its strategic ascent, JMM faces mounting challenges. Chief Minister Hemant Soren's leadership is under scrutiny due to internal rifts, with defections like that of Champai Soren signaling deep-seated issues within JMM.

Public dissatisfaction, accusations of corruption, and unmet promises have fueled an anti-incumbency sentiment, providing BJP ample ammunition to portray the election as a referendum on Soren's governance.

This scenario, compounded by economic distress and allegations of mismanagement, paints a precarious picture for JMM, whose hold over the electorate appears to be slipping.

The battleground

As the election looms, BJP's comprehensive strategy, from grassroots empowerment to robust alliances, is setting the stage for a significant challenge to the status quo. The expansion of 'Raishumaari', the focus on inclusive politics, and the tribal outreach could very well redefine BJP's political narrative in Jharkhand. Conversely, JMM's internal discord and public disapproval have placed it on shaky ground, with its ability to counter BJP's offensive strategy in question.

The outcome of this election could reshape Jharkhand's political landscape, with BJP's meticulous planning potentially leading to a resurgence, while JMM's challenges might dictate its capacity to regain voter confidence amidst a rising tide of opposition. This election, therefore, stands not only as a contest between parties but also as a test of political resilience, strategy, and the electorate's willingness to embrace change or defend the status quo.