A country can only protect its freedom if it remembers it past: Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that a country can protect its freedom only when it remembers its past and draws inspiration from its glorious moments.

"After the independence of the country, our brave soldiers ensured the security of India by risking their lives. That is why every Indian has a feeling of immense respect and affection towards the army personnel. This feeling of affection and respect increases the enthusiasm of the soldiers and their families manifold," Adityanath said.

"Any country can protect its freedom only when it remembers the past and draws inspiration from its glorious moments," he added.

Adityanath made the remarks after unveiling the statue of Captain Anshuman Singh (Kirti Chakra) at Budheshwar Square.

Captain Anshuman Singh died on July 19 last year battling enemy fire in Siachen.

"If we respect our soldiers, we strengthen the security of the borders and the internal security situation. This feeling should come in everyone's mind," he said.

The CM said that since 2017, when he came to power, his government has been giving Rs 50 lakh each to the kin of police or members of security forces who die in the line of duty, as well as a government job to one member of the family.