A day after assuming office, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy holds 'Praja Darbar'

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI) A day after assuming office, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday held a 'Praja Darbar' at his camp office-cum-official residence here and heard the grievances of common people, promising to address them at the earliest.

People queued up in large numbers at the newly renamed Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan for the ‘Praja Darbar’.

The chief minister gave priority to receiving representations from persons with disabilities and enquired about their problems, an official release said.

"CM Revanth enquired thoroughly about the problems being faced by people who came to 'Praja Darbar' in large numbers and their pleas on various issues for government help. The chief minister said immediate measures will be taken to address the people's grievances," it said.

State ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Danasari Anasuya (popularly known as Seethakka) were also present at the 'Praja Darbar'.

The CM later left for the Secretariat to attend an urgent meeting and Minister Seethakka received the grievances from everyone, it said.

The state government made elaborate arrangements to hold the 'Praja Darbar'.

CMO Special Chief Secretary Seshadri, DGP Ravi Gupta and other officials coordinated the conduct of the 'Praja Darbar'.

The release said 15 desks have been opened for registration of grievances. A special mechanism has been developed to register the petitions online and to issue a unique Grievance Number (ID generated) on each petition.

A printed acknowledgment would be given to the applicant, which would also be sent to them via SMS.

The release further said that 320 seats were arranged for people to sit inside and attend the 'Praja Darbar' and that queue lines were also set up outside.

A roof has been set up over the queue lines so that those in the queues are not exposed to heat. Safe drinking water and other facilities have been provided at the entrance and in the Praja Darbar hall, it said.

The first day of CM's Praja Darbar received extremely good response as people came from not only Hyderabad but also from all other districts of the state, the release added.

Addressing the gathering after taking oath as Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the barricades and iron fence around the chief minister's camp office-cum-official residence, were being dismantled even as the swearing-in ceremony was in progress.

The CM's camp office-cum-official residence would be accessible to all henceforth, he had said.

The Congress, while in opposition when the BRS was in power, had often alleged that the then CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was inaccessible to the people. PTI SJR ANE SJR KH