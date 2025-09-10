A day after Israeli attack on Doha, PM Modi condemns violation of Qatar's sovereignty

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the violation of Qatar's sovereignty in the wake of Israel's air strikes on Doha targeting Hamas leaders that triggered fears of further escalation of the already fragile situation in the region.

The prime minister's rare criticism directed at Israel came after he spoke to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and conveyed India's "deep concern" over the attacks in Doha.

Israel carried out the air strikes on Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday in the latest in a series of attacks it launched against Syria, Iran and Lebanon.

The attack on Doha triggered global outrage.

"Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha," Modi said on social media.

"India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar. We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation," he said.

The prime minister said India "stands firmly" in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The prime minister's rebuke came days after India joined other member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in strongly condemning the military strikes by Israel and the US on Iran.

The SCO summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin on September 1 also condemned actions that have led to numerous casualties among the civilian population and a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

PM Modi was among the leaders who attended the SCO summit.

"Reiterating their deep concern over the continuing escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the member states strongly condemn the actions that have led to numerous casualties among the civilian population and a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," the SCO declaration said.

It said the SCO leaders noted that the only possible way to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East is through a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian question.

"Member States strongly condemned the military strikes by Israel and the US against the Islamic Republic of Iran in June," it said.

"Such aggressive actions against civilian targets, including nuclear energy infrastructure, which resulted in the death of civilians, are a gross violation of the principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter, and an infringement on the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran," it said.

PM Modi's comments on Wednesday are seen as very significant. He had previously condemned the deaths of civilians in the Israel-Hamas conflict during a speech in 2023.

"Bharat has condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Israel on October 7. We have also emphasised on dialogue and diplomacy besides restraints," Modi said in his address at the second Voice of Global South Summit on November 17 that year.

"We strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. After talking to President Mahmoud Abbas, we have also sent humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine. It is time that the countries of the Global South speak with one voice for the greater global good," he had said. PTI MPB RT RT