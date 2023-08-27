A day after Jammu Bandh, Yuva Rajput Sabha members released after week-long detention

Jammu, Aug 27 (PTI) Over 25 members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha who were detained a week ago for “breach of peace” were released from Kathua jail early on Sunday, officials said. This move comes a day after most parts of the Jammu division observed a shutdown with protesters demanding an unconditional release of the detained YRS members.

The trader-sponsored ‘Jammu Bandh’ on Saturday also protested against the installation of smart electricity meters and pressed for the removal of the Sarore toll plaza along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district.

During a protest on August 21 by the YRS demanding the removal of the Sarore toll plaza, several of its activists were detained for violating restrictions around the toll plaza. Authorities had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which forbids the gathering of four or more people at a particular place, in and around the toll plaza.

After the release of 26 YRS activists on Sunday, officials said all the detained members of the organisation were released from Kathua jail in the early hours of the day.

“We are thankful to the people for their support and for coming on the roads for our release. Our core committee will meet shortly to decide the future course of action,” YRS president Vikram Singh told reporters after his release.

Former YRS president Rajan Singh Happy urged people to stand united and said they will continue their fight for the rights of the people.

“Our only concern is addressing public issues and we do not believe in confrontation or showing someone down. We are not against anyone or any party,” Happy said. PTI TAS RPA RPA