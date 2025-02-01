A day after new CS takes over, Gujarat govt transfers 68 IAS officials

Ahmedabad, Feb 1 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Saturday promoted, transferred and gave additional charge to 68 IAS officers, the move coming a day after Pankaj Joshi took over as the state's chief secretary.

As per the notification issued by General Administrative Department, BN Pani, commissioner, Technical Education, has been transferred as municipal commissioner of Ahmedabad, while Bhavnagar municipal commissioner Sujeet Kumar has been made Ahmedabad collector.

Bhavnagar collector RK Mehta has been given additional charge as municipal commissioner of Bhavnagar.

Vinod Rao, secretary, Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department has been made its principal secretary, while Ahmedabad municipal commissioner M Thennarasan has been promoted as the principal secretary of Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department.

Avantika Aulakh, secretary to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was given the additional charge of managing director, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited at Vadodara, the notification said.

"Secretary, Revenue Department, Swaroop P was transferred as industries commissioner, and Sabarkantha collector Ratankanvar Gadhavicharan was promoted as commissioner of Health (Rural) and MD, National Health Mission (NHM)," it said.

Ahmedabad collector Praveena DK was promoted as MD and vice chairperson of Gujarat Industrial Development Commissioner (GIDC), while Jamnagar collector Bhavin Pandya is the new commissioner of Land Reforms and secretary of Revenue Department, the notification said.

"Collector of Devbhumi Dwarka, GT Pandya has been made additional secretary of Education Department, and RM Tanna has been given his charge. Chhotaudepur collector Anilbhai Dhameliya is the new Vadodara collector," it added.

Various district development officers and project administrators of Tribal Area Sub Plan were also transferred. PTI KA BNM