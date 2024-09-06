A day after protest by citizens, Thane officials meet to solve Ghodbunder Road traffic woes

Thane, Sep 6 (PTI) Officials from various departments held a meeting in Thane on Friday to find solutions to severe traffic woes on arterial Ghodbunder Road, the move coming a day after irate citizens protested.

In the meeting, Thane civic chief Saurabh Rao said the traffic situation would improve soon, a release from the civic body said, adding it was attended by officials of the police, metro rail, MMRDA, PWD, representatives of citizen groups as well as local MLA Pratap Sarnaik.

Rao said short-term and long-term measures are being implemented, including deployment of 100 additional traffic wardens to help police in areas like Kapurbawdi and Gaimukh.

These wardens will be deployed from 6am to 10am and then again between 5pm and 9pm, while improvements to lane marking, direction indicators and lighting will be done, he said in the meeting.

Rao also directed officials to ensure roads and flyovers are pothole free before Ganpati Visarjan on September 17.

Rao said TMC will take up all responsibilities of Ghodbunder Road and bring relief to people soon.

"During the meeting held at the TMC headquarters, citizens expressed concern over about heavy vehicles, poor road conditions, illegal parking on service roads and traffic signal malfunctions. They highlighted how these problems are particularly impacting schoolchildren," an official said.

Sarnaik said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had approved several projects for the area, which would go a long way in solving these issues.

An official said executive engineer Sanjay Kadam has been appointed as the nodal officer to coordinate with citizens and implement the necessary changes. PTI COR BNM