A devastating human tragedy: V-P Dhankhar on Ahmedabad plane crash

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the plane crash has left the nation dealing with a devastating human tragedy.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a crashed into residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area after taking off from the airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people were feared killed. In a post on X, the vice president said the unfortunate incident in Ahmedabad has left people confronting a devastating human tragedy.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. In this moment of grief, the nation stands united in solidarity with them," Dhankhar said. PTI NAB HIG