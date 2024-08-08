A feat that will be cherished for generations to come: PM Modi on hockey team's win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the Indian hockey team for winning the bronze medal in the Olympics, saying this feat will be cherished for generations to come.

He said on X, "The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics." Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit, he said, adding that the team showed immense grit and resilience.

Modi said, "Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation."